SPECIAL EVENT | FLX Fermentation Festival 

In an effort to celebrate the excellence of regional fermentation and educate more people on the topic, the Rochester Museum & Science Center will host the first-ever FLX Fermentation Festival this weekend at the Cumming Nature Center in Naples. Attendees can choose from hands-on workshops, demonstrations, and lectures during the three-day event, and "fermentation revivalist" and author Sandor Katz is featured as the keynote speaker. An optional dinner at Hollerhorn Distillery and two fermentation classes (the advanced level includes a locally-sourced lunch) with Katz are also on the docket, and available for purchase separately. Products from 10 local vendors will be spotlighted throughout the weekend, including Rochester-based Smugtown Mushrooms.

Friday, August 16, to Sunday, August 18 at RMSC's Cumming Nature Center, 6472 Gulick Road, Naples. Tickets start at $5 for all-day lectures. To purchase, visit rmsc.org.