July 24, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

SPECIAL EVENT | Galactic Get Down! 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY BEN SLOMOVIC
  • photo by Ben Slomovic

The Rochester Museum & Science Center's exhibits and programming make it a favored spot for families, but it also regularly hosts some after-hours events for the 21-and-over set. This week the center's After Dark series continues with Galactic Get Down!, a space-themed party featuring star shows, activities, dancing, and booze. Visitors are encouraged to dress up as their favorite space explorers and take in the "Outer Space to Inner Space" full-dome show at the planetarium, get the cosmos 411 with a telescope viewing hosted by the Astromony Section of the Rochester Academy of Science, explore the Science On a Sphere exhibit about the moon and the "Goldilocks zone," create a light painting using LEDs and lightsabers with Maker Faire Rochester, participate in a scavenger hunt, and more. A cash bar and food trucks will be on hand, and VIP-only tickets include early entry at 6 p.m., a private showing of the new planetarium show "The Eagle Has Landed," whiskey tasting, and a free t-shirt.

Friday, July 26, 7 to 11 p.m., at the Strasenburgh Planetarium at RMSC, 657 East Avenue. Pre-purchased tickets for RMSC members are $13, $16 for the general public; day-of tickets are $22, and VIP tickets are $35. 697-1942; rmsc.org.

This Week's Issue

July 24-30, 2019
Cover Story:
More than a cover band
A look at the phenomenon of tribute shows in Rochester read more ...

By DANIEL J. KUSHNER AND FRANK DE BLASE

