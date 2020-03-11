SPECIAL EVENT | Gardenscape 2020 & Toothpick World 

In the past week Rochester's landscape has shown the early signs of impending springtime, with snowdrops and crocuses sprouting and snow squalls giving way to bursts of rain. But we won't be in full-bloom territory for a little while still. Until then, satisfy your cravings for green growth and blossoms by heading to the annual Gardenscape event, which features displays by the region's top landscaping companies, product vendors, seminars, and more. This year's theme is "Passport to Spring," and the entire Dome Arena will be transformed into vignettes of paradise tailored to every taste. An added, quirky feature this year is a display of the scale models of iconic architectural structures from around the world, made entirely with toothpicks by former WHAM-TV 13 reporter Stan Munro. More than 20 of his creations will be displayed, including Big Ben, the Eiffel Tower, the Sphinx, the Parthenon, and more.

Thursday, March 12, to Saturday, March 14, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday, March 15, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dome Arena, 2695 East Henrietta Road. Tickets are $12, $10 for seniors, and free to kids under age 12. On Wednesday, March 11, 6 to 8 p.m., the "A Taste of Spring" preview party will serve as a fundraiser for The Community Place of Greater Rochester. Tickets are $50. rochesterflowershow.com.