December 25, 2019 Arts & Entertainment

SPECIAL EVENT | 'Ginger Minj Super Spectacular Holiday Extravaganza' 

Sparkling lights, tinsel, intentionally ugly sweaters, and a gigantic disco ball over Times Square: the holiday season is largely about finding pure joy in the campy things in life. It only makes sense to top it off with a drag show. Fortunately, Ginger Minj has got you covered. The multitalented Floridian rose to fame with a runner-up finish on "RuPaul's Drag Race" in 2015. Since then, Ginger has starred in Netflix's "Dumplin'" and dropped an album, with a second one on the way next year. The show in Rochester is advertised as a low-budget affair, but expect metaphorical fireworks regardless. 'Tis the season!

Friday, December 27, at 8 p.m. Lyric Theatre, 440 East Avenue. 18+. Tickets start at $32. 256-0444; lyrictheatrerochester.org.

