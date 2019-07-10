Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
July 10, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

.
SPECIAL EVENT | HIV/AIDS Candlelight Vigil 

The Rochester Victory Alliance at the University of Rochester Medical Center has been conducting HIV vaccine studies for more than 20 years, and was one of the first research organizations in the country to do so. Its website states that more than 65 million people are living with HIV, and the organization continues working toward a cure. Next week the Victory Alliance and UR Medicine will host a candlelight vigil in remembrance of victims of the disease. Speakers will discuss the work Rochester institutions are doing to find a vaccine and cure AIDS. The event is free and open to the public, and electric candles and refreshments will be available.

Wednesday, July 17, 7:30 p.m. in the AIDS Memorial Garden at Highland Park. Free. For questions or to RSVP, email volunteer@rochestervictoryalliance.org. 756-2329; rochestervictoryalliance.org.

