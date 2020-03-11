Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
March 11, 2020

SPECIAL EVENT | 'Jack Hanna's Into the Wild Live!' 

click to enlarge PHOTO PROVIDED
  • PHOTO PROVIDED

I know I'm not the only one who has fond memories of an adolescence filled with a variety of televised zoologists, who functioned as animal ambassadors to the general public. Through their infectious enthusiasm and unabashedly enthusiastic personalities, they educated untold numbers of children about animal habitats, adaptations, and human-made existential threats. This weekend animal lovers of all ages have the chance to see a live presentation by Jungle Jack Hanna, along with a number of furry and feathered friends, at the stage show "Jack Hanna's Into the Wild Live!" hosted at Kodak Center. Hanna will tell anecdotes and share footage from his global adventures, and bring out a number of animal guests for live demonstrations.

Saturday, March 14, at 7 p.m. Kodak Center, 200 West Ridge Road. $20-$45. 254-0181; kodakcenter.com.

