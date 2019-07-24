Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

July 24, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

SPECIAL EVENT | Jazz & Jambalaya Fundraiser 

By
click to enlarge choice_event1-49c6cf62d6ca94b1.jpg

The second annual afternoon of Jazz & Jambalaya will be held this weekend at French Quarter Café, as a fundraiser in support of the Baobab Cultural Center and Ujima Rochester. In late 2017 The Baobab Cultural Center began raising funds in support of keeping its doors open and continuing its programming on African and African diaspora history and culture. Ujima Rochester is an organization focused on making a positive difference in the lives of local at-risk-youth and their families. The fundraiser will kick off a major fundraising campaign for 2019-2020 programming. Tickets include a dinner of traditional New Orleans cuisine, raffles, and Nawlins music by Nate Rawls Band.

Sunday, July 28, 2 to 6 p.m. at French Quarter Café, 130 Spring Street. Tickets are $60, RSVP by Friday, July 26, through The Baobab Cultural Center (563-2145) or Ujima Rochester (770-765-5424); tryupliftingouryouth.org.

Tags:

More Choice Events »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Choice Events

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
24 Thu
25 Fri
26 Sat
27 Sun
28 Mon
29 Tue
30

Combat Comedians @ Comedy @ the Carlson

Reception: This Is The Source of My Strength @ Bridge Art Gallery, URMC

Reception: This Is The Source of My Strength @ Bridge Art Gallery, URMC

A Late Snow @ Blackfriars Theatre

Staged reading....

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Jazz Festival 2019

This Week's Issue

July 24-30, 2019
Cover Story:
More than a cover band
A look at the phenomenon of tribute shows in Rochester read more ...

By DANIEL J. KUSHNER AND FRANK DE BLASE

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.