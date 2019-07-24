SPECIAL EVENT | Jazz & Jambalaya Fundraiser 

The second annual afternoon of Jazz & Jambalaya will be held this weekend at French Quarter Café, as a fundraiser in support of the Baobab Cultural Center and Ujima Rochester. In late 2017 The Baobab Cultural Center began raising funds in support of keeping its doors open and continuing its programming on African and African diaspora history and culture. Ujima Rochester is an organization focused on making a positive difference in the lives of local at-risk-youth and their families. The fundraiser will kick off a major fundraising campaign for 2019-2020 programming. Tickets include a dinner of traditional New Orleans cuisine, raffles, and Nawlins music by Nate Rawls Band.

Sunday, July 28, 2 to 6 p.m. at French Quarter Café, 130 Spring Street. Tickets are $60, RSVP by Friday, July 26, through The Baobab Cultural Center (563-2145) or Ujima Rochester (770-765-5424); tryupliftingouryouth.org.