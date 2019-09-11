Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
September 11, 2019 Arts & Entertainment

Favorites
SPECIAL EVENT | Lebowski Fest 

Bowling center and cutie pie bar Radio Social is hosting a Lebowski Fest this week, creating a ripe opportunity for fans to leave the house in a bathrobe, dressed as a Valkyrie, or in every New Yorker's favorite hue: Nihilist Black. Honestly, the possibilities for costumes are endless. The evening entails a screening of the film in the backyard alongside a barbecue, live music by Aaron DeRuyter Music, Buffalo Sex Change, and DJ Chreath, local vendors, discounted bowling, drink specials (White Russians of course), and a "Big Lebowski" character costume contest with prizes. The Dude abides.

Friday, September 13, at Radio Social, 20 Carlson Road. The film begins at 7:45 p.m. Admission is free; food and drinks are available a la carte. 244-1484; radio-social.com.

