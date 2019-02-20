Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
February 20, 2019

SPECIAL EVENT | Little Theatre RocOscar Party 

Sure, you can watch the Academy Awards ceremony from home, but why not get fancy and make a night of it? The Little Theatre will host a shindig this weekend that includes viewing The Oscars on the big screen in theater 1; unlimited popcorn, water, tea, coffee, and fountain beverages; desserts from Premier Pastry and sushi from Bubble Fusion for purchase, and a cash bar with wine and beer from Rohrbach Brewing Company. You don't have to dress up, but fancy garb and film-themed getups are welcome!

The Little, 240 East Avenue. Sunday, February 24, 8 p.m. (doors at 7 p.m.). Party Pass tickets are $20. 258-0400; thelittle.org.

