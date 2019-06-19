SPECIAL EVENT | Make Music Rochester 

Make Music Rochester is modeled after the Parisian "Fête de la Musique" (a Parisian tradition? Already, I'm in), which began in 1982 as a tribute to the Summer Solstice. Each June 21, Paris is filled with all kinds of musicians performing all kinds of music in all kinds of spaces — sidewalks, lawns, balconies, parks, and more — for anyone to enjoy at no cost. This lovely, community-building tradition caught on in many cities around the world, including Rochester, which had its first Make Music Rochester Day in 2017. The 2019 edition takes place this Friday, and includes 15 artists or groups, from folk music to salsa, playing all over town.

Make Music Rochester takes place on Friday, June 21, from noon to 9 p.m. at locations around Rochester. All ages, free admission. makemusicroc.org.