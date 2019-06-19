Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

June 19, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

SPECIAL EVENT | Make Music Rochester 

By
click to enlarge PHOTOS PROVIDED
  • PHOTOS PROVIDED

Make Music Rochester is modeled after the Parisian "Fête de la Musique" (a Parisian tradition? Already, I'm in), which began in 1982 as a tribute to the Summer Solstice. Each June 21, Paris is filled with all kinds of musicians performing all kinds of music in all kinds of spaces — sidewalks, lawns, balconies, parks, and more — for anyone to enjoy at no cost. This lovely, community-building tradition caught on in many cities around the world, including Rochester, which had its first Make Music Rochester Day in 2017. The 2019 edition takes place this Friday, and includes 15 artists or groups, from folk music to salsa, playing all over town.

Make Music Rochester takes place on Friday, June 21, from noon to 9 p.m. at locations around Rochester. All ages, free admission. makemusicroc.org.

Tags:

More Choice Concerts »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Choice Concerts

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Fri
21 Sat
22 Sun
23 Mon
24 Tue
25 Wed
26 Thu
27
Quazi Mojo @ Drifters Restaurant

Quazi Mojo @ Drifters Restaurant

Ross Bracco @ B-Side

The Angle @ Abilene

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Jazz Festival 2019

This Week's Issue

View PDF
June 19-25, 2019
Issue Cover

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.