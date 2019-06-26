SPECIAL EVENT | Market Days at International Plaza 

Kicking off this week is the annual Market Days at International Plaza, co-presented by the Puerto Rican Festival, the El Camino Committee, Ibero-American Development Corporation, Project HOPE, and more. Each of the six Market Days (June 30, July 11, July 28, August 8, August 25, and September 12) will feature live music, fresh produce, prepared foods, and health and wellness talks. Becoming a vendor is free this year, and spots are still open.

Sunday, June 30 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the International Plaza, 814-844 North Clinton Avenue. Free. myelcamino.org.