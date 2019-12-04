SPECIAL EVENT | Metro Justice Alternative Fair 

In recent years the designated days of holiday shopping commercial madness have expanded from Black Friday to include Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday, and Giving Tuesday (which is more of an adjacent fundraising push that got grouped into the cluster because many businesses and organizations incentivize donors with perks). It can be overwhelming to say the least, but also confusing to sort out the best ways to spend your hard earned dollars. Now in its 37th year, the Metro Justice Alternative Fair provides the Rochester community with the chance to purchase affordable, fair-trade, ecologically-minded, locally-produced items including pottery, textiles, jewelry, fine art, toys, games, ornaments, and more, as well as an area of informational booths from local activist and advocacy groups. The event provides free child care for kids under age 8, and food will be available for purchase.

Friday, December 6, from 5 to 9 p.m.; and Saturday, December 7, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. First Unitarian Church of Rochester, 220 South Winton Road. $3 suggested donation. metrojustice.org/alternative_fair19