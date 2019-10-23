Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
October 23, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

SPECIAL EVENT | Museum of the Dead 

PHOTO CREDIT RIA TAFANI PHOTOGRAPHY
  • photo credit Ria Tafani Photography

Adults may be well past the trick-or-treating years, but there's so many creative ways to enjoy spooky season as a grown-up. For example, Memorial Art Gallery hosts an annual 21+ event, "Museum of the Dead," which blends art, booze, treats, and costumes. That's really all I could ask for. Now in its 5th year, this Friday's iteration of the event features access to the "Alphonse Mucha: Master of Art Nouveau" exhibit (hello, costume idea!), undead music from DJ A_Live, Baroque organ music in the Fountain Court, a spooky craft, a signature cocktail, Monroe County Paranormal Investigations, tastings, and more. Wear a costume and you might win a prize from Brown Hound Downtown, Nox, Salena's, The Little, and Urban Decay Cosmetics.

Friday, October 25, 8 to 11 p.m. at Memorial Art Gallery, 500 University Avenue. Tickets are $20. 276-8900; mag.rochester.edu.

