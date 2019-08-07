SPECIAL EVENT | 'Not-A-Fest' 

The Neighborhood of the Arts Business Association (NOTABA) is hosting an event this weekend it's calling "Not-A-festival, It's a Party!" The (several) block party features seven hubs at which visitors can receive deals and discounts at dozens of businesses, and enjoy free entertainment and pop-up art, as well as buskers performing along the streets. Businesses at The Village Gate will be offering food and drink specials, live music, and art (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.); The Memorial Art Gallery (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) will feature food, live performances, pop-up art classes, and yoga on the lawn (10 a.m.); the lot in front of Gallery Salon on Elton Street will feature more than 20 artist vendors, demos, live music, and Le Petit Poutine (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.); Bachelor's Forum will have food, drink specials, shopping demos, and an after party (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.); University Business Center will feature food and drink specials, and outdoor rock climbing wall, cycle demos, volleyball, a dunk tank and kids' play area (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.); Living Roots Laneway will offer tastings and drink specials, demos, shopping, and live music (noon to 6 p.m.); and Three Heads Brewery will feature food trucks, beer specials, and live music (3 to 6 p.m.). A walking map with the hubs locations will be provided.

Sunday, August 11, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., various locations in the Neighborhood of the Arts. Free. facebook.com/NOTABA.