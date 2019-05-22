SPECIAL EVENT | 'Opulence' 

Rochester native and fashion designer and cosmetologist LaMar P. Jackson, or "Sir Pierre," was one of the first male models to graduate from the Barbizon modeling program, and later landed teaching positions at Barbizon and John Robert Powers Modeling School. Jackson had his fashion debut in Chicago in 1992, and has since held fashion shows in and around Rochester. He has also designed fashion illustration work for businesses in Rochester, including a 12-foot-tall mixed media, wedding cake-themed piece for Sinful Sweets, and he is an art class instructor at Lifespan. This week, Sir Pierre will present "Opulence," a showcase of men and women's fashions.

Saturday, May 25, 8 p.m., at RMSC's Eisenhart Auditorium, 657 East Avenue. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at Guys & Dolls (756 East Main Street) or online at eventbrite.com.