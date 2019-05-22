Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

May 22, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

SPECIAL EVENT | 'Opulence' 

By
click to enlarge ART BY LAMAR P. JACKSON
  • art by LaMar P. Jackson

Rochester native and fashion designer and cosmetologist LaMar P. Jackson, or "Sir Pierre," was one of the first male models to graduate from the Barbizon modeling program, and later landed teaching positions at Barbizon and John Robert Powers Modeling School. Jackson had his fashion debut in Chicago in 1992, and has since held fashion shows in and around Rochester. He has also designed fashion illustration work for businesses in Rochester, including a 12-foot-tall mixed media, wedding cake-themed piece for Sinful Sweets, and he is an art class instructor at Lifespan. This week, Sir Pierre will present "Opulence," a showcase of men and women's fashions.

Saturday, May 25, 8 p.m., at RMSC's Eisenhart Auditorium, 657 East Avenue. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at Guys & Dolls (756 East Main Street) or online at eventbrite.com.

Tags:

More Choice Events »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Choice Events

More by Rebecca Rafferty

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
22 Thu
23 Fri
24 Sat
25 Sun
26 Mon
27 Tue
28
"Happy Birthday, Marsha!" @ Central Library of Rochester & Monroe County

"Happy Birthday, Marsha!" @ Central Library of Rochester & Monroe County

Lyrical Reads & Rhythms @ Brue Coffee Co.

Lyrical Reads & Rhythms @ Brue Coffee Co.

Rescue Pit Comedy Night @ Comedy @ the Carlson

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Dish 2019

This Week's Issue

View PDF
May 22-28, 2019
Issue Cover
Cover Story:
Ate days a week
In each of our busy lives, we can all get a little bogged down in routine, forget to have fun with food culture, or forget to eat at all until we're raging. Bearing that in mind, our approach to this year's edition of DISH was to take it a day at a time — dividing the features, spotlights, and tips into the days of the week. read more ...

By Rebecca Rafferty

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.