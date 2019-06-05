Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
June 05, 2019

SPECIAL EVENT | Outdoor Expo 

With all the climate-related news and devastation that seems to never end (hello, fishless oceans by 2048), the world can be a bit overwhelming for people who just want to help, but are not so sure how. And while cursing people out may work for Bill Nye, it's not exactly user-friendly. That's why an event like the 22nd Outdoor Expo, hosted by our local Adirondack Mountain Club chapter, is a useful solution. With all-day workshops ranging from beginner to advanced topics, and 30 to 40 outdoor organizations coming together in one place, the expo is meant to educate the community while providing resources and entry points to help. Workshop topics include bike maintenance, how to use a map and compass, and camp cooking. The expo will also outline six to eight short hikes in the area, food options, and a petting zoo for kids.

Saturday, June 8, 9:30 am to 3:30 p.m. at Mendon Ponds Park beach area, 95 Douglass Road, Pittsford. Free admission. adk-gvc.org/expo.

