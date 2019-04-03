SPECIAL EVENT | 'Rattlesnake Revue: ResErection' 

Whiskey and burlesque combine this week to summon a holy spirit and bring a new meaning to the phrase "spring has sprung." This week Rattlesnake Revue burlesque troupe brings their seventh skin show, along with some debauchery and shenanigans, to Iron Smoke Whisky. 'Rattlesnake Revue: ResErection' features performers with backgrounds in vaudeville, theatre, comedy, and dance, and a dose of sex and health education will be provided by Planned Parenthood of Central and Western New York.

Saturday, April 6, 9:30 p.m. Iron Smoke Whisky, 111 Parce Avenue, Fairport. This event is for adults age 21 and over. Pre-sale tickets are available online; general admission is $5 ($7 for day-of), VIP tickets are $25 and include choice seating, a drink, and a surprise. facebook.com.