SPECIAL EVENT | Roc Holiday Village 

The weekend the second annual Roc Holiday Village kicks off, and continues each weekend through the new year. A City of Rochester initiative, the winter celebration converts Martin Luther King Jr. Park into a festive outdoor shopping village with appearances from Santa, free ice skating and other activities, live music, crafts, pop-up restaurants, a petting zoo, and celebrations of Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Christmas, and Three Kings Day. The festivities incorporate regular downtown Roc holiday traditions such as the Lighting of the Liberty Pole, while bringing together loads of local businesses and organizations for activities, workshops, and holiday cheer.

Fridays through Sundays, December 6-8, December 13-15, December 27-29; Thursday through Sunday, December 19-22; and Tuesday, December 31. Hours vary. MLK Park, 353 Court Street. For a full schedule and more information, visit rocholidayvillage.com.