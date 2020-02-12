Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
February 12, 2020 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

SPECIAL EVENT | Roc the Love 

Arc of Monroe has been offering enriching programs and services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the Rochester area for more than 60 years. Local arts advocacy group OFC Creations has partnered with a variety of local artists and creative organizations to deliver "Roc the Love," an upcoming variety show fundraiser to benefit Arc of Monroe. The matinee event, hosted at Comedy @ the Carlson, will feature entertainers in a variety of genres. Performers include internationally acclaimed Garth Fagan Dance, Rochester City Ballet, members of the Roc City Singers, and Sky Sands, who is a multiple-time "Best Local Comedian" winner in CITY's reader poll. Other luminaries include dancer Thomas Warfield, actor Diane Chevron, and speaker Dresden Engle.

Saturday, February 15, at 2 p.m. Comedy @ the Carlson, 50 Carlson Road. Tickets $25 for adults, $20 for ages 12 and under. ofccreations.com.

