October 02, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

SPECIAL EVENT | Rochester Game Festival 

On Saturday, October 5, the Rochester Institute of Technology's newest innovation hub, the MAGIC Center, will present the third annual Rochester Game Festival, featuring more than 50 exhibitors on hand, with live gaming and immersive opportunities from noon to 5 p.m. An 11 a.m. keynote address from indie developers Peter Lazarski (Imaginary Monsters) and Dan Letzring (Letiman Games) will focus on the importance of community in game development. Food trucks Le Petit Poutine and Cheesed and Confused will also be on site most of the day.

Saturday, October 5, from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Rochester Institute of Technology's MAGIC Center, 300 Lomb Memorial Drive. Admission is free and open to the public. For more information, visit rocgamefest.com.

