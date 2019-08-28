Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
August 28, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

SPECIAL EVENT | Seneca Heritage Day 

click to enlarge PHOTO CREDIT ALICE G. PATTERSON
  • Photo credit Alice G. Patterson

Middlesex Heritage Group will celebrate its 28th annual Seneca Heritage Day this weekend with the theme "Sisters in Spirit," named after a book by historian and author Sally Roesch Wagner, who will speak at the event. Wagner is the founder of the Matilda Joslyn Gage Foundation, and a national authority on the influence that the Haudenosaunee women had on the American suffrage movement leaders, including Matilda Joslyn Gage, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, and Susan B. Anthony. Ganondagan State Historic Site Manager G. Peter Jemison will be the emcee for the event, which will also feature Bill Crouse (Seneca) leading the popular Allegany River Dancers in full regalia Free ice cream sundaes will be served and pies will be available for purchase. And later in the evening at 8 p.m. the traditional bonfire on Bare Hill in Middlesex will be lit, signifying the "Ring of Fire" surrounding Canandaigua Lake.

Middlesex Heritage Group's 28th Annual Seneca Heritage Day takes place Saturday, August 31, 2 to 4 p.m. Overackers Corners Schoolhouse, Route 364 and North Vine Valley Road, Middlesex. Free. facebook.com/Middlesex.Heritage.Group.

