January 08, 2020 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

SPECIAL EVENT | Sober Bar Crawl 

Let's face it: sobriety is not necessarily what comes to mind when the East End is mentioned. But this Friday night, a number of venues in the nightlife district are coming together to co-host a Sober Bar Crawl, featuring specialty mocktails, food specials, discounted games, entertainment, swag, and no hangover. Participating venues are Rochester Contemporary Arts Center (RoCo), RIOT ROOM, Locals Only, POP ROC, Axes & Ales, Brass Bar, and POP UP by Faux Bar & Guild. Each space has agreed not to serve alcohol for the hour the crawl is present. Participants will receive a free drink ticket and custom t-shirt printed that night, and the evening wraps with a comedy show. Whether you've resolved to leave booze in 2019 or just want to take a break, sign up for the event (only 75 tickets are available, and only wristband holders can participate in the crawl). Peer advocates will be available all night.

Friday, January 10, 6 p.m. to midnight. Various venues in the East End. 18+, photo ID required. $20, registration required. supercityrochester.com; eventbrite.com.

