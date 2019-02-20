Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
February 20, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

SPECIAL EVENT | Special Olympics 

click to enlarge PHOTO PROVIDED
  • PHOTO PROVIDED

This weekend's Special Olympics New York Winter Games is the culmination of more than 1,000 athletes and coaches' year-round training in six winter sports, and the competition returns to Rochester again this year. Featured sports include Alpine and cross-country skiiing, figure skating, floor hockey, snowboarding, and snowshoeing. The Riverside Convention Center will host the floor hockey competition as well as the opening and closing ceremonies. Alpine skiing and snowboarding take place at Swain Resort, figure skating will be hosted at Genesee Valley Sports Complex, cross country skiing will be held at Bristol Mountain Ski Resort, and snowshoeing takes place at Cobbs Hill Park.

Opening ceremonies take place Friday, February 22, at 8 p.m. at the Riverside Convention Center, 123 East Main Street. Sports competitions take place Saturday, February 23, at various locations and times. Free to attend. For a full schedule visit specialolympics-ny.org/event/winter-games.

    • Guides & Special Issues

    Winter Guide 2019

    This Week's Issue

    February 20-26, 2019
    Issue Cover
    Cover Story:
    Yarms: a profile in musical curiosity
    By Daniel J. Kushner

