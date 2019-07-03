SPECIAL EVENT | Swearing in of New Citizens 

Amid the family fun and games featured in the annual Independence Day Celebration at Genesee Country Village & Museum is the swearing in of dozens of new United States citizens. The moving naturalization ceremony takes place in the Village Square, and will honor 40 new Americans. Marching bands and a parade will travel throughout the Historic Village, and other features of the day include to sack races, pie-eating contests, and picnics. Visitors can bring a lawn chair or blanket and watch the ladies' base ball (that's the old-timey spelling) teams' Town Ball match in the afternoon on the Great Meadow. Burgers and hotdogs will be available for purchase from the Museum's Depot Restaurant.

The Independence Day Celebration takes place Thursday, July 4, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Genesee Country Village & Museum, 1410 Flint Hill Road, Mumford. General admission is $18, $15 for college students and senior citizens, $10 for ages 4-17, and free to museum members and ages 3 and younger. 538-6822; gvc.org.