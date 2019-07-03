Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

July 03, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

SPECIAL EVENT | Swearing in of New Citizens 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY RUBY FOOTE
  • photo by Ruby Foote

Amid the family fun and games featured in the annual Independence Day Celebration at Genesee Country Village & Museum is the swearing in of dozens of new United States citizens. The moving naturalization ceremony takes place in the Village Square, and will honor 40 new Americans. Marching bands and a parade will travel throughout the Historic Village, and other features of the day include to sack races, pie-eating contests, and picnics. Visitors can bring a lawn chair or blanket and watch the ladies' base ball (that's the old-timey spelling) teams' Town Ball match in the afternoon on the Great Meadow. Burgers and hotdogs will be available for purchase from the Museum's Depot Restaurant.

The Independence Day Celebration takes place Thursday, July 4, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Genesee Country Village & Museum, 1410 Flint Hill Road, Mumford. General admission is $18, $15 for college students and senior citizens, $10 for ages 4-17, and free to museum members and ages 3 and younger. 538-6822; gvc.org.

Tags:

More Choice Events »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Choice Events

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
3 Thu
4 Fri
5 Sat
6 Sun
7 Mon
8 Tue
9

"A Wrinkle in Time" (2018) @ Central Library of Rochester & Monroe County

Lighthouse Art & Craft Show @ Sodus Bay Lighthouse

Froggy Fun @ Main Street Artists' Gallery & Studio

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Jazz Festival 2019

This Week's Issue

View PDF
July 3- 9, 2019
Issue Cover
Cover Story:
Obstructed practice
The US has a shortage of doctors, yet many foreign-educated physicians are blocked from practicing medicine here read more ...

By Brian Gordon

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.