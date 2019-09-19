SPECIAL EVENT | The Erie Armada 

An event that celebrates both the history and future of an important NYS waterway as well as regional food and beverages is planned for this weekend. The Erie Armada will provide visitors with an immersive experience including recreational activities along the Erie Canal, canal-inspired collaborations between New York State breweries and cideries, and a swarm of regional food trucks.
The canal, which connects communities in New York State, is now in its 195th year of operation. Visitors to the Armada can witness paddling competitions, take part in a two-mile kayak orienteering trail on the Canal at Lock E-30, and enjoy canal rides aboard on the popular Colonial Belle tour boat.
The event will also feature canal-inspired collaborations between brewers throughout New York State, including Brooklyn Brewery (Brooklyn) x Prison City (Auburn), LIC Beer Project (Queens) x Thin Man Brewery (Buffalo), Barrier Brewing Co. (Long Island) x Rare Form Brewing Co. (Troy), and Nine Pin Cider Works (Albany) x Rogers' Cideryard (Johnstown). The Canandaigua-based NY Food Kitchen and Taste NY will present demonstrations and provide free tastings of creations from leading chefs. And the Armada will also include a one-of-a-kind light sculpture from Brooklyn-based interactive design studio Dave & Gabe.
Saturday, September 21, 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. in Macedon Canal Park (Lock 30, Macedon). Tickets are $20. eriearmada.com
.