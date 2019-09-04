SPECIAL EVENT | 'Two Scientists Walk into a Bar' 

Switch up your "Thirsty Thursday" plans and haul your friends over to a happy hour that'll feed your brain while you get your almost-the-weekend unwinding started. This week, the Rochester Museum and Science Center will present an informal, 21+ event with two local scientists who will welcome your questions, as the provided info puts it: "science related or not, in their field of not." This could get amusing. The event features the interdisciplinary-focused Dr. Sandi Connelly, who's on faculty at the TH Gosnell School of Life Sciences at Rochester Institute of Technology; and Dr. Jeff Mills, a senior lecturer in the chemistry department at the Rochester Institute of Technology and director of the Science Exploration Program in RIT's College of Science.

Thursday, September 5, 6 to 8 p.m. Roc Brewing Co., 56 South Union Street. Free admission, you pay for your drinks. 271-4320; rmsc.org.