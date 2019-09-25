Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
September 25, 2019

.
SPECIAL EVENT | Vertex Late Risers Alternative & Gothic Garage Sale 

The annual Vertex Late Risers Alternative & Gothic Garage Sale returns this weekend. Billed as "the garage sale for people who like to sleep in," the event is one part flea market where you can shop the clothing and collections of other subculture-loving folks, and one part craft fair with handmade jewelry and other artwork. Get into the spooky season with some new-to-you books and movies, and start putting together your Halloween costume ideas. Vendor booths will fill both floors inside of the club as well as the large backyard patio. Barbecue and other refreshments will be available for purchase.

Sunday, September 29, 4 to 9 p.m. Vertex, 169 North Chestnut Street. Free admission. vertexggs@hotmail.com.

