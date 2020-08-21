SPECIAL EVENT | Virtual Equality Weekend 

Being that 2020 is the centennial of the 19th Amendment’s ratification, this would be a great year to visit Seneca Falls, an historic suffrage and social justice hub and the site of the National Women’s Convention in 1848. And the Women’s Rights National Historical Park had planned on hosting a splashy Equality Weekend this year, though like most large gatherings, plans had to pivot from in-person to virtual events. Now dubbed Virtual Equality Weekend, the events of Saturday and Sunday have been moved from the park to online forums, but you can still take part in commemorations and lectures that pack Saturday and Sunday.
Highlights on Saturday, August 22, include the United States Postal Service’s unveiling of the Suffrage Centennial stamp — which I plan to purchase a large quantity of, to do my part to help save the USPS from tyranny — and presentations on Harriet Tubman and a 19th Amendment comic anthology. Sunday’s programs focus on historic and contemporary local figures in Women’s Rights.
Virtual Equality Weekend takes place Saturday and Sunday, August 22-23, kicking off at 11 a.m. each day. Free to “attend” via livestream on Facebook and Youtube
.