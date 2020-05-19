SPECIAL EVENT | Virtual Planetarium 

While we can’t physically attend a show under the dome at the Strasenburgh Planetarium dome right now, the staff have been bringing the wonders of space directly to enthusiasts via the free, continuous Virtual Planetarium
series. The set of videos has included a series called “The Sky This Week” that previews celestial bodies and events of note, in-depth explorations of specific planets, and a special spotlight on the 2024 total solar eclipse.
The video dropping on Wednesday, May 20, features Planetarium Director Steve Fentress in conversation with space author Rod Pyle, who has interviewed astronauts, engineers, and executives for his books on space flight. Pyle will give viewers ideas about what to watch for during the Falcon 9-Dragon launch next Wednesday, May 27, during which NASA and SpaceX will send astronauts from the U.S. to the International Space Station for the first time since 2011. The launch is part of the SpaceX private spacecraft program to deliver cargo and passengers to and from orbiting locations.
Then on Thursday, May 21, at 4 p.m., this week’s edition of "The Sky This Week" will be posted, featuring Fentress’s virtual tour of what stars, planets, and other celestial bodies will be visible this week.