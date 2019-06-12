SPECIAL EVENT | Wine Tasting Cruise 

Boozin' while you're cruising, cruisin' for a boozin', booze on a cruise, and I'll stop there. The Sam Patch Packet Boat has been a beloved member of the Erie Canal culture for 25 years, its yellow exterior as characteristic of the canal as the flocks of pigeons and hungry ducks. And with their annual Wine Tasting Cruise, you can enjoy a ride with the team and have a drink or two at the same time. While the cruises kick off this weekend, they will continue into the fall with nine available cruise dates. While that may seem like a lot of options, the boat fills up fast so interested folks should get their tickets soon. The Sam Patch will depart from 12 Schoen Place in Pittsford for an hour and a half of tasting and light snacking.

Wednesday, June 19; July 17, 26, and 31; August 7 and 16; September 11 and 25; October 2. $32. 662-5748; sampatch.org.