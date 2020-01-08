SPECIAL EVENT | Winter Warmth Souper Bowl Benefit 

Cat Clay's annual empty bowl benefit, "Winter Warmth" is back this week, with 100 percent of the event's proceeds going to Sanctuary House, which provides emergency shelter to Rochester women and children. For a donation of $20, visitors get to pick a hand-made bowl of their choice from more than 200 donated by Rochester artists, including Richard Aerni, Cathy Barry, Christin Bentley, Kelly Brenner Justice, Mike Carroll, Carolyn Dilcher-Stutz, Gayle Erwin, Andrew Foster, Hodaka Hasebe, Hailey Kenton, Anina Major, Eleanor Newton, and Beckett Wood. Complementary appetizers are also provided. Last year the event raised close to $4,000. The line fills up quickly for the popular fundraiser, so early arrival is recommended.

Friday, January 10, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Cat Clay, Suite 242, Hungerford Building, 1115 East Main Street (take door 2, by the loading docks). Parking is available in the Hungerford lot, with overflow space in Greenovation's lot just down the street. 414-5643; catclay.com.