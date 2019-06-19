SPECIAL EVENT | ZooBrew 

In partnership with the International Elephant Foundation (IEF), the Seneca Park Zoo Society is once again hosting its summer ZooBrew series. This season, the spotlight is on Masai giraffes and plains zebras, who are part of the zoo's new Animals of the Savanna expansion. Guests who are 21 and over can explore the zoo grounds afterhours while enjoying beer or wine (and food as well) from the cash bar. Three live bands stationed across zoo grounds will perform throughout the evening. For an additional fee ($25), guests can take a zookeeper-led tour all about caring for the four female African elephants. A portions of proceeds from ZooBrew tickets are donated to IEF. Four Fridays remain in this year's series: June 21, July 19, August 9, and September 6.

Friday, June 21 at 5:30 p.m. at the Seneca Park Zoo, 2222 Saint Paul Street. $8 advance, $10 at gate. 336-7200; senecaparkzoo.org.