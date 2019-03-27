SPOKEN WORD | Neil Hilborn 

Reading poetry is important, but it's even better if you have the chance to listen to a writer read their own work. Case in point: slam poet Neil Hilborn gained national acclaim in 2013, when Button Poetry released a video of him performing his emotionally gutting poem, "OCD." It's a rapid-fire, witty and earnest, relatable piece about love and loss, touching on interpersonal struggles compounded by battles with mental illness. With more than 75 million viewers online, "OCD" is the poem he's known best for, but you can find videos of other powerful pieces such as "Me, But Happy." Hilborn is currently on his "Endless Bummer" tour, which stops at Bug Jar this week.

Tuesday, April 2, at 8 p.m. (doors 7 p.m.). Bug Jar, 219 Monroe Avenue. 18+ with ID. Tickets are $18 advance, $20 day-of show. 716-893-2900; afterdarkpresents.com.