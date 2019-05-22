SPOKEN WORD | 'Stories of Resilience' 

Under the coordination of their teacher, Alicia Renner, a group of eighth-grade students from School #17 will present "Stories of Resilience: An Evening of Song, Poetry & Photography this week. Held in collaboration with Calvin Eaton of 540WMain Communiversity, the event seeks to spotlight the creative expressions of students of the Enrico Fermi School. Leading up to the showcase, the students connected with community members on the topics of finding your voice, dealing with racial bias and systemic racism, and highlighting the beauty in community.

Thursday, May 23, 7 to 8 p.m. 1872 Café, 431 West Main Street. No cover, donations accepted. 540westmain.org.