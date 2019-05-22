Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

May 22, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

SPOKEN WORD | 'Stories of Resilience' 

By
click to enlarge choice_event4-15b7c6cd30a1b1ac.jpg

Under the coordination of their teacher, Alicia Renner, a group of eighth-grade students from School #17 will present "Stories of Resilience: An Evening of Song, Poetry & Photography this week. Held in collaboration with Calvin Eaton of 540WMain Communiversity, the event seeks to spotlight the creative expressions of students of the Enrico Fermi School. Leading up to the showcase, the students connected with community members on the topics of finding your voice, dealing with racial bias and systemic racism, and highlighting the beauty in community.

Thursday, May 23, 7 to 8 p.m. 1872 Café, 431 West Main Street. No cover, donations accepted. 540westmain.org.

Tags:

More Choice Events »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Choice Events

More by Rebecca Rafferty

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
22 Thu
23 Fri
24 Sat
25 Sun
26 Mon
27 Tue
28
"Happy Birthday, Marsha!" @ Central Library of Rochester & Monroe County

"Happy Birthday, Marsha!" @ Central Library of Rochester & Monroe County

Lyrical Reads & Rhythms @ Brue Coffee Co.

Lyrical Reads & Rhythms @ Brue Coffee Co.

Rescue Pit Comedy Night @ Comedy @ the Carlson

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Dish 2019

This Week's Issue

View PDF
May 22-28, 2019
Issue Cover
Cover Story:
Ate days a week
In each of our busy lives, we can all get a little bogged down in routine, forget to have fun with food culture, or forget to eat at all until we're raging. Bearing that in mind, our approach to this year's edition of DISH was to take it a day at a time — dividing the features, spotlights, and tips into the days of the week. read more ...

By Rebecca Rafferty

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.