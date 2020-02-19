SPORTS | Empire State Wrestling 

Since its founding in 2002, Empire State Wrestling has been promoting professional wrestling events featuring local talent around Western New York. Though the spectacle is typically associated with mega-stars and national stadium tours, pro wrestling has a long history of regional promotions that develop tomorrow's top talent in front of crowds of die-hard fans. Many ESW alumni have gone on to compete on the national stage. The upcoming show, held at Fairport's Village Sports complex, features a headline matchup that pits AEW wrestler Orange Cassidy in a bout against Rochester's own Nick Ando. Keep an eye out for comedian Vinnie Paulino, a CITY Best of Rochester readers' choice winner, in the corner for Bear Country during the tag team match.

Saturday, February 22, at 5 p.m. Village Sports, 2830 Baird Road, Fairport. Presale tickets $15-$25. eswwrestling.com.