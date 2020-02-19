Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

February 19, 2020 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

SPORTS | Empire State Wrestling 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY EMPIRE STATE WRESTLING
  • PHOTO COURTESY EMPIRE STATE WRESTLING

Since its founding in 2002, Empire State Wrestling has been promoting professional wrestling events featuring local talent around Western New York. Though the spectacle is typically associated with mega-stars and national stadium tours, pro wrestling has a long history of regional promotions that develop tomorrow's top talent in front of crowds of die-hard fans. Many ESW alumni have gone on to compete on the national stage. The upcoming show, held at Fairport's Village Sports complex, features a headline matchup that pits AEW wrestler Orange Cassidy in a bout against Rochester's own Nick Ando. Keep an eye out for comedian Vinnie Paulino, a CITY Best of Rochester readers' choice winner, in the corner for Bear Country during the tag team match.

Saturday, February 22, at 5 p.m. Village Sports, 2830 Baird Road, Fairport. Presale tickets $15-$25. eswwrestling.com.

Tags:

More Choice Events »

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
19 Thu
20 Fri
21 Sat
22 Sun
23 Mon
24 Tue
25
Reception: Crafting Democracy @ RIT Bevier Gallery

Reception: Crafting Democracy @ RIT Bevier Gallery

Womba Africa Drumming & Dance @ Central Library, Kate Gleason Auditorium

Womba Africa Drumming & Dance @ Central Library, Kate Gleason Auditorium

Vintage Tweets: Suffrage Era Postcards @ Geneva History Museum

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Sex, Love, and Relationships

This Week's Issue

February 19-25, 2020

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2020 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.