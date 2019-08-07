SPORTS | National Silver Ball Tournament 

Genesee Country Village & Museum is host to many exhibits and events that explore the historic culture of our region, and because of its comprehensive 19th-century base ball (that's the old timey way it's spelled) program, it also hosts one of the nation's largest vintage base ball tournaments, the annual National Silver Ball Tournament. The tournament returns this weekend, featuring five men's teams from the museum's Silver Base Ball Park League facing seven teams from across the Midwest, Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Canada. Games begin at 5 p.m. on Friday, and continue 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, followed by the Championship game at 2 p.m. In addition to 24 matches (with 1868 rules and equipment) over three days, visitors can catch an exhibition game of the museum's two ladies' teams on Sunday afternoon.

Friday, August 9, through Sunday, August 11. Genesee Country Village and Museum, 1410 Flint Hill Road, Mumford. $10-$18 on Friday; half price admission on Saturday and Sunday; free admission to museum members, kids ages 3 and younger, and on Sunday for all Little League players who attend in uniform. 538-6822; gcv.org