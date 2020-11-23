State classifies parts of Monroe County as COVID-19 'orange zones' 

Here is the updated map for the Monroe County cluster.— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) November 23, 2020
There is a Yellow Zone and a new Orange Zone in Rochester and its surrounding areas. pic.twitter.com/xPZF6Ng8sY
Due to increasing spread of COVID-19, parts of Monroe County have been designated as an orange cluster zone by New York State. Unfortunately, this designation will bring new restrictions to our economy including the closure of high-risk, non-essential businesses such as personal care salons, barber shops and gyms and reduce in-person gatherings to no more than 10 people. In addition, school buildings located within the orange zone will have to close in person instruction until additional testing can be completed.The Monroe County Health Department reported 366 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday. The seven-day rolling average for new cases is 298 per day, according to the county. The seven-day rolling average positivity rate for the county is 3.49 percent.
We want to be clear: we believe our schools should remain open as long as there is no evidence of spread in schools. The testing done in school buildings last week was proof that spread within the schools is not an issue, and that our schools are the safest place for our children during these uncertain times We will continue to advocate on behalf of our local school districts, and will work with them to continue to meet the needs of their students.
We are working with our government partners, school leaders and the business community to meet the needs of those affected by the orange cluster zone designation, and we are rapidly implementing a plan to provide increased COVID-19 testing in the affected zip codes.
Moving our community out of the yellow and orange cluster zones will take a community-wide effort. We know we can do this. Please continue to wear masks in public, wash your hands frequently, maintain a safe six-foot physical distance from others and limit your in-person gatherings. We all need to work together so we can safely reopen our economy and make sure our children are able to be in school.