Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

October 03, 2019 News & Opinion » News

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

State DEC wants comments on Gensee River cleanup plan 

By
The state Department of Environmental Conservation has released a proposed plan to clean up parts of the Genesee River that were polluted by Eastman Kodak operations decades ago.

It will host a public meeting on the proposal from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23, at the Central Library of Rochester and Monroe County's Rundel building, 115 South Avenue.

The clean-up plan focuses on removing silver sediment from an area near the Kings Landing wastewater treatment plant, the shores of the riverbend south of Riverside Cemetery, and a two-acre wetland near the Turning Basin, according to a DEC fact sheet.

Under the plan, about 29,000 cubic yards of dredged sediment would be hauled to a disposal facility. The plan calls for post-cleanup monitoring.

Silver is a heavy metal that's an essential component of photographic products such as film and paper. It can be detrimental to aquatic species in large amounts, though the DEC claims the levels found in the clean-up sites posed a relatively low risk to people and the aquatic environment.
Related Report provides a snapshot of the Genesee River
The Genesee River at Turning Point Park, where environmentalists hope to restore a wetland.
Report provides a snapshot of the Genesee River
By Jeremy Moule
News
The DEC estimates the cost of the cleanup will be $15 million. The effort will be financed by a $49 million trust fund established by Kodak as part of the company’s 2014 bankruptcy settlement intended to help cover the cost of mitigating pollution in the Genesee as well as at Eastman Business Park, formerly Kodak Park.

As part of that agreement, new tenants and owners of the park are absolved of responsibility for Kodak's historic pollution.

The DEC is accepting comments on the proposed clean-up plan through November 15.

PDF 828177cuprop.pdf

Tags: , , , ,

More News »

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in News

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Thu
3 Fri
4 Sat
5 Sun
6 Mon
7 Tue
8 Wed
9

Two Scientists Walk Into a Bar... @ Black Button Distilling

Make Me Wanna Holler: The Health Powers of Justice and Love Through the Lens of African American Literature @ Rochester Academy of Medicine

Make Me Wanna Holler: The Health Powers of Justice and Love Through the Lens of African American Literature @ Rochester Academy of Medicine

Women in Games: Create! @ Strong National Museum of Play

Women in Games: Create! @ Strong National Museum of Play

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Fall Guide19

This Week's Issue

View PDF
October 2- 8, 2019
Issue Cover
Cover Story:
DA's race draws on big issues
read more ...

By Jeremy Moule

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.