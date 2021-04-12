State facing big drop in J&J vaccine supply 

click image

Demand for COVID-19 vaccines amongst distribution sites and eligible populations exceeds the supply coming from the federal government, New York state leaders have said. This is especially true of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.Production of the popular vaccine was disrupted when a “bad batch” had to be thrown out after a Baltimore facility mixed up the ingredients.Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the state is scheduled to receive 34,900 J&J shots next week, which is an 88 percent week-over-week decrease. Despite these limitations, Cuomo said no appointment should be canceled. He added that the state is still prepared to vaccinate everyone who is eligible.Dr. Michael Mendoza, Monroe County's public health commissioner, said anyone waiting for the J&J vaccine should reconsider.Mendoza said the county has an abundant supply of the Moderna vaccine, and he anticipates more doses of the Pfizer vaccine to be available within the coming weeks.The FDA has only approved the Pfizer vaccine for those younger than 18.Mendoza says achieving some normalcy this summer relies heavily on vaccination.In the Finger Lakes region, 97 percent of vaccine doses received have been administered, according to the state.