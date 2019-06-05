Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

June 05, 2019 News & Opinion » News

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

State may get strong rent laws 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY RYAN WILLIAMSON - Housing activist Ryan Acuff outside of the Monroe County Office Building prior to a state Assembly hearing on rental housing and tenant protections.
  • PHOTO BY RYAN WILLIAMSON
  • Housing activist Ryan Acuff outside of the Monroe County Office Building prior to a state Assembly hearing on rental housing and tenant protections.

The state legislature could approve new protections this month for many apartment tenants – in Upstate New York as well as in New York City.

In a joint statement last week, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Senate Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said they will "advance a historic package of tenant protections that encompasses the principles of the nine bills" that have been circulating at the Capitol in recent weeks.

The impetus is the June 15 expiration of New York City rent laws, but Upstate housing activists have pushed hard to have some protections extended to the rest of the state.

Stewart-Cousins and Heastie were short on the details of the bills they're working on. But they include controls on rent increases as well as elements of what tenants groups call a "good cause" bill, which would strengthen tenants' rights against unfair evictions in all parts of the state.

With all of the controls, municipalities would need to opt in to the bills' coverage. The new laws wouldn't be imposed on them.

Despite the statement of an agreement in principle between the leaders, the bills face a more uncertain fate in the state Senate. The legislation might have to be modified to win approval from Democrats representing Long Island and Hudson Valley districts that are more conservative.

Stewart-Cousins was not ready to talk specifics about which bills have the votes to pass right now.

"I don't have a number I'm prepared to give you," Stewart-Cousins said. But she predicted the new rent laws will be the "strongest ever."

Tenant advocates have urged the Senate and Assembly to work together on the rent laws without Governor Andrew Cuomo, but Stewart-Cousins would not say whether she might do that.

"We'll do whenever it comes together, with whomever it comes together with," Stewart-Cousins said. "We're interested in getting the work done, not so much who does it first and who does it second."

Cuomo has been criticizing his Democratic colleagues in the legislature in recent days for lack of action on renewing rent control and other items. But Cuomo also has threatened to veto any rent renewal agreement that is approved without his participation.

Karen DeWitt is Albany correspondent for WXXI News.

Tags: , , ,

More News »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in News

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
5 Thu
6 Fri
7 Sat
8 Sun
9 Mon
10 Tue
11

Veterans Mental Health Summit @ Nazareth College Shults Center

Registration: https://forms.gle/sRLNzRgjNchiF7M8A...
Patents and Intellectual Property (IP) Considerations for Small Business Owners @ Central Library, Kate Gleason Auditorium

Patents and Intellectual Property (IP) Considerations for Small Business Owners @ Central Library, Kate Gleason Auditorium

The Business & Social Sciences Division of the Central Library of Rochester...
Quad A for Kids 25th Anniversary Luncheon @ Joseph A. Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center

Quad A for Kids 25th Anniversary Luncheon @ Joseph A. Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Summer Guide 2019

This Week's Issue

June 5-11, 2019
Cover Story:
Don't bug out
This year’s Summer Guide is packed with previews, including concerts and music festivals, out-of-town theatrical offerings, and a summer film lineup, plus one quirky story about a local man who made a niche water sport go viral. read more ...

By Rebecca Rafferty

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.