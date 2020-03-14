Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

March 14, 2020 News & Opinion » News

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

State of emergency declared in Monroe County after second coronavirus case confirmed 

By
Monroe County Executive Adam Bello on Saturday declared a state of emergency in the county as more details were released about the second confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county.

Bello says the declaration gives his administration more flexibility in dealing with the virus.
click to enlarge Monroe County Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza and other local officials briefing reporters on Saturday, March 14. - PHOTO BY BRETT DAHLBERG
  • PHOTO BY BRETT DAHLBERG
  • Monroe County Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza and other local officials briefing reporters on Saturday, March 14.

Officials on Saturday announced that the second case involves a woman in her 60s who is currently at Unity Hospital in stable condition.

County Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza says there was no indication of travel being a factor, so it’s believed the woman’s case is the first one involving local transmission in the county.

Officials said the woman started showing symptoms on March 4 and that she had gone to work at Arcadia Middle School when the symptoms were still mild.

Following the announcement Greece Central School District Supt. Kathy Graupman announced that all Greece schools will be closed until further notice.

Greece is the largest suburban school district in the county, with more than 10,000 students.

At this point, other suburban schools and the Rochester City School District remain open, but officials on Saturday indicated discussions will continue on how schools will be handled moving forward.

Health officials are trying to determine who the latest patient came in contact with both before and after her illness.

Brett Dahlberg is a health reporter at WXXI, a media partner of CITY. He can be reached at bdahlberg@wxxi.org.

Tags: , ,

More News »

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Sat
14 Sun
15 Mon
16 Tue
17 Wed
18 Thu
19 Fri
20
St Patrick's Day Parade & Celtic Family Faire @ East & Alexander to Main & State

St Patrick's Day Parade & Celtic Family Faire @ East & Alexander to Main & State

Pared 12:30pm; Celtic Fair 11am-4pm, Hilton Garden Inn, 155 E Main St....

Fly Fisher's Workshop @ 12 Corners Middle School

Montezuma Migration Birding Tour @ Montezuma Audubon Center

Reservations required....

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Sex, Love, and Relationships

This Week's Issue

March 11-17, 2020
View PDF
Issue Cover
Cover Story:
Remaking RIT
If RIT President David Munson has his way, the performing arts will be on par with science and engineering on campus. read more ...

By Jeff Spevak

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2020 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.