State of emergency declared in Monroe County after second coronavirus case confirmed 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY BRETT DAHLBERG

Monroe County Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza and other local officials briefing reporters on Saturday, March 14.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello on Saturday declared a state of emergency in the county as more details were released about the second confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county.Bello says the declaration gives his administration more flexibility in dealing with the virus.Officials on Saturday announced that the second case involves a woman in her 60s who is currently at Unity Hospital in stable condition.County Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza says there was no indication of travel being a factor, so it’s believed the woman’s case is the first one involving local transmission in the county.Officials said the woman started showing symptoms on March 4 and that she had gone to work at Arcadia Middle School when the symptoms were still mild.Following the announcement Greece Central School District Supt. Kathy Graupman announced that all Greece schools will be closed until further notice.Greece is the largest suburban school district in the county, with more than 10,000 students.At this point, other suburban schools and the Rochester City School District remain open, but officials on Saturday indicated discussions will continue on how schools will be handled moving forward.Health officials are trying to determine who the latest patient came in contact with both before and after her illness.