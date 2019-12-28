Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

December 28, 2019 News & Opinion » News

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

State Supreme Court Justice Rosenbaum under investigation 

By
Local New York State Supreme Court Justice Matthew Rosenbaum will be relieved of his judicial duties, less than two months after he was re-elected to a second term in the 7th Judicial District, which includes Monroe and seven other local counties.

The state Office of Court Administration released this statement on Saturday regarding Rosenbaum:

"The Office of Court Administration was recently made aware of allegations regarding Justice Rosenbaum’s conduct.

"Upon learning of those allegations, our Inspector General immediately opened an investigation and the State Commission on Judicial Conduct was contacted.

"Justice Rosenbaum has been relieved of all his judicial duties, including his position of Supervising Judge of the Civil Courts for the judicial district, his case inventory reassigned, and we have restricted his access from any nonpublic areas of the Courthouse.

"While he was reelected in November 2019, effective January 1, 2020, he will decline to take the office as an elected State Supreme Court Justice.

"In addition, should the investigation sustain it, a referral to the Monroe County District Attorney may be warranted."
There were not immediate specific details on what these allegations entail. The justices’ terms run for 14 years. Rosenbaum is also the son of well-known jurist and former NYS Republican leader Richard Rosenbaum, who died this year at the age of 88.

The Monroe County DA's office and the NYS Commission on Judicial Conduct did not have a comment on Saturday.

Randy Gorbam is WXXI News director.

Tags:

More News »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in News

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Sat
28 Sun
29 Mon
30 Tue
31 Wed
1 Thu
2 Fri
3
Women's 90 Minute Mindfulness Retreat: Still I Rise @ MYRetreat

Women's 90 Minute Mindfulness Retreat: Still I Rise @ MYRetreat

In this gathering, we will: *Explore what it looks like for you...
The 2020 Season of Manifestation Goal Setting & Vision Board Workshop @ Hillside Mustard Conference Center

The 2020 Season of Manifestation Goal Setting & Vision Board Workshop @ Hillside Mustard Conference Center

Appetizers, Networking, Self-reflection exercises, vision boards, vendors and giveaways....

"Rosemary’s Baby" (1968) @ Dryden Theatre

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Holiday Guide 2019

This Week's Issue

December 25- 7, 2020
View PDF
Issue Cover
Cover Story:
The Rochester 10
CITY's annual look at 10 movers and shakers whose contributions make greater Rochester a better and more interesting place to live, work, and play. read more ...

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.