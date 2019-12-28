State Supreme Court Justice Rosenbaum under investigation 

"The Office of Court Administration was recently made aware of allegations regarding Justice Rosenbaum’s conduct.



"Upon learning of those allegations, our Inspector General immediately opened an investigation and the State Commission on Judicial Conduct was contacted.



"Justice Rosenbaum has been relieved of all his judicial duties, including his position of Supervising Judge of the Civil Courts for the judicial district, his case inventory reassigned, and we have restricted his access from any nonpublic areas of the Courthouse.



"While he was reelected in November 2019, effective January 1, 2020, he will decline to take the office as an elected State Supreme Court Justice.



"In addition, should the investigation sustain it, a referral to the Monroe County District Attorney may be warranted."



Local New York State Supreme Court Justice Matthew Rosenbaum will be relieved of his judicial duties, less than two months after he was re-elected to a second term in the 7th Judicial District, which includes Monroe and seven other local counties.The state Office of Court Administration released this statement on Saturday regarding Rosenbaum:There were not immediate specific details on what these allegations entail. The justices’ terms run for 14 years. Rosenbaum is also the son of well-known jurist and former NYS Republican leader Richard Rosenbaum, who died this year at the age of 88.The Monroe County DA's office and the NYS Commission on Judicial Conduct did not have a comment on Saturday.