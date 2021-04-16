State Trooper shoots, wounds man wanted on parole warrant in Rochester 

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY SPECTRUM NEWS

Scene of shooting by police of alleged parole absconder on Fairbanks St. near Hudson Ave. in Rochester on Friday, April 16, 2021.

A New York State Trooper on Friday shot and injured a man wanted for violating parole in Rochester.Members of the U.S. Marshal Regional Fugitive Task Force were trying to follow up on a warrant issued for someone who was at 107 Fairbanks Street near Hudson Avenue in Rochester, at about 11:15 a.m.Authorities say the man made his way into an adjoining residence at 105 Fairbanks and tried to hide in the basement.State Police say that prior to getting into that house at 105 Fairbanks, officers tried to Taser the suspect, but were unsuccessful. They say the man got into the house and held a female resident against her will, while holding a butcher knife against her back.When they tried to take the person into custody, police say he refused to follow an officer’s instructions and made an aggressive movement toward police with a large butcher knife.The suspect was shot with one bullet in the shoulder area and taken to Strong Hospital for what police say appear to be non-life threatening injuries.State Police Major Barry Chase was asked by reporters how much of a danger this individual was to police.“Anybody that’s on a warrant, especially absconder, or parole warrants, they’re usually dangerous people so, anybody that’s wanted like that, when we’re going to try to arrest somebody on a warrant, we consider them dangerous, yes," Chase said.Authorities said the man had been on parole for a burglary conviction.A section of that area was blocked off to traffic for a while, but was reopened on Friday afternoon.