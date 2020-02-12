Stay safe, Rochester! 

With all this talk of love and sex, it's important to remember that safety matters. Monroe County is not immune from effects of sexually transmitted infections. Statistics for the New York State Department of Health indicate that as of December 2018, 2,318 people in the county are living with HIV and AIDS. In 2018, there were also 5,353 cases of chlamydia, 1,878 cases of gonorrhea, and 250 cases of syphilis reported, according to the state health department. Here are some resources for practicing safer sex, as well as testing and treatment options.

Trillium Health

259 Monroe Avenue and 170 Science Parkway. 545-7200 or (800) 266-9292. trilliumhealth.org.

Trillium Health provides a comprehensive set of services and offers free sexually transmitted infection (STI) testing in a safe and supportive environment. In addition to primary medical care services at the Monroe Avenue location and a Center for Gynecological Care & Wellness at the new Science Parkway office, Trillium has lab services and pharmacies at both locations, and also provides housing, transportation, support groups, and a syringe exchange program. There is also the Transgender and Gender-Expansive Health program, which includes gender-affirming hormone replacement therapy; screening and treatment for HIV (including PEP and PrEP), hepatitis C, and STDs; and care management and supportive services.

Monroe County Department of Health STD Clinic

Bullshead Plaza, 855 West Main Street. 753-5481. urmc.rochester.edu/medicine/infectious-disease/patient-care/std-clinic.

This free clinic is run by the University of Rochester Medical Center. The clinic's staff provides HIV and STI/STD testing, as well as education and resources for HIV prevention. No appointments are needed, patient information is confidential, and parental consent is not required for minors. In addition, Monroe County has an STD/HIV Disease Control Program headquartered at 111 Westfall Road, 753-5391. Services include testing and treatment, education and follow-up appointments for patients who have been recently diagnosed with an STD, and confidential partner services and a Partner Notification Assistance Program. There is also anonymous HIV testing and counseling; call 423-8081 or (800) 962-5063 for more information.

Planned Parenthood

114 University Avenue. (866) 600-6886. plannedparenthood.org.

Planned Parenthood's Rochester Health Center offers HIV testing and diagnosis, as well as prevention, testing, diagnosis, and treatment for STIs and STDs. This location also provides patients with pregnancy testing and services, access to birth control, and education and resources for LGBTQ individuals. General health care, as well as services catering to men's and women's health specifically, are also available at the Rochester Health Center.