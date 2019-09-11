STEEL GUITAR | Susan Alcorn 

This ain't the typical home to roam for the pedal steel. There's no country twang or deep dish blues. The sound Susan Alcorn gets out of her instrument can best be described as nouveau classical. The complex chord structures are brilliant. The way Alcorn plays, it's as if she creates the notes she'll play by constructing them in the air right above the steel guitar. Alcorn earned her bones, slippin' and slidin', playing country-western in Texas before moving on. Destination: elsewhere.

Susan Alcorn plays Sunday, September 15, 8 p.m. at Bop Shop Records, 1460 Monroe Avenue. $15 students; $20 door. 271-3354. bopshop.com; susanalcorn.net.