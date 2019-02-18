Steve Miller Band added to 2019 Jazz Festival 

click to enlarge

Steve Miller Band is the last headliner announced for the 2019 CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival.
Steve Miller Band has been named the final headliner of the 2019 CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival, which runs from June 21 to 29. Steve Miller Band will play Friday, January 28, 8 p.m. at Eastman Theatre’s Kodak Hall. The group joins Patti LaBelle, Marc Cohn & The Blind Boys of Alabama, Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, Steve Gadd Band, and George Benson as the 2019 Jazz Festival’s headlining artists.
Miller was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016. Since the late 60’s, Steve Miller Band has provided audiences with catchy, blues-inspired rock songs featuring groove-heavy rhythms and pithy guitar riffs. The music also features Miller’s smooth and accessible tenor vocal melodies. Over the years he and his band have created such enduring pop hits as “The Joker,” “Rock’n Me,” “Abracadabra,” and “Fly Like an Eagle.”
Tickets for the Steve Miller Band concert go on sale Friday, March 1, 10 a.m.at rochesterjazz.com
, and are also available by phone at 454-2060. $91-$161.