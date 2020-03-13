Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
March 13, 2020 News & Opinion » News

Suburban, Rochester schools to stay open for now 

By
Monroe County Council of School Superintendents president Thomas Putnam said Friday that the county’s suburban schools will remain open for now, despite coronavirus concerns.

Putnam, who is also superintendent of the Penfield school district, said the decision was unanimous among the county’s districts. Any potential decision to close schools would come after consultations with the Monroe County Health Department, he added.

Since there is only one known case of coronavirus in Monroe County as of Friday, precautionary measures like hand-washing and deep-cleaning buses and schools will suffice for now, Putnam said.

But Putnam also cautioned parents to keep their contact information current with districts and arrange for child care as early as Monday should things change.

Rochester City School District Superintendent Terry Dade said in a letter this week that they're taking similar measures.

James Brown is a reporter for WXXI News.

