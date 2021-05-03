Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

May 03, 2021 News & Opinion » News

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

SUNY campuses to allow fully vaccinated to go mask-free 

By
click to enlarge Hartwell Hall at SUNY Brockport. - PHOTO COURTESY WIKICOMMONS
  • PHOTO COURTESY WIKICOMMONS
  • Hartwell Hall at SUNY Brockport.
Campuses in the SUNY system will allow fully vaccinated students, faculty, and staff to conduct outdoor activities without wearing a mask, except in certain crowded settings and venues, State University of New York Chancellor Jim Malatras recently announced.

Those individuals must wait at least two weeks after their final vaccine dose to go mask-free.

The guidelines align with the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations on mask wearing.

Malatras said easing mask requirements represents a first step toward normalcy on campus.

“As we set our sights on the fall semester and reopening our campuses, we hope to be able to lift many more COVID-related restrictions in the weeks and months to come,” Malatras said.

Malatras urged the SUNY community to take advantage of the widely available opportunities to get vaccinated in order to move toward a more normal school year.

Those who aren't fully vaccinated must continue to wear masks on campus unless they are socially distanced or in a private setting.

Everyone is still required to wear a mask in classroom settings.

Racquel Stephen is a reporter at WXXI News, a media partner of CITY.

click image wxxi_news_partners.png

Tags: , , , ,

More News »

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Mon
3 Tue
4 Wed
5 Thu
6 Fri
7 Sat
8 Sun
9
Sweet Bites: A Taste of Poetry @ Livestream

Sweet Bites: A Taste of Poetry @ Livestream

Penfield Public Library. Registration required....
Understanding Structural Racism @ 540WMain

Understanding Structural Racism @ 540WMain

This introductory workshop will discuss the pillars of structural racism, its historical...

Habitat for Cats Plant Sale @ Kunz's Tree Farm

100% proceeds go to towards helping feral and abandoned cats. Donations of...

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Tweets @RocCityNews

Website powered by Foundation     |     © 2021 CITY News