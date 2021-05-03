SUNY campuses to allow fully vaccinated to go mask-free 

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY WIKICOMMONS

Hartwell Hall at SUNY Brockport.

Campuses in the SUNY system will allow fully vaccinated students, faculty, and staff to conduct outdoor activities without wearing a mask, except in certain crowded settings and venues, State University of New York Chancellor Jim Malatras recently announced.Those individuals must wait at least two weeks after their final vaccine dose to go mask-free.The guidelines align with the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations on mask wearing.Malatras said easing mask requirements represents a first step toward normalcy on campus.“As we set our sights on the fall semester and reopening our campuses, we hope to be able to lift many more COVID-related restrictions in the weeks and months to come,” Malatras said.Malatras urged the SUNY community to take advantage of the widely available opportunities to get vaccinated in order to move toward a more normal school year.Those who aren't fully vaccinated must continue to wear masks on campus unless they are socially distanced or in a private setting.Everyone is still required to wear a mask in classroom settings.