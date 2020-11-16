Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
November 16, 2020 News & Opinion » News

Supermarkets limit some item purchases 

By
click to enlarge Wegmans' East Avenue store. - FILE PHOTO
  • FILE PHOTO
  • Wegmans' East Avenue store.
With COVID-19 infection rates rising locally and around the country, supermarket chains are keeping a close eye on supplies of certain products.

There may not be the same level of shelf-clearing that we saw back in March and April, when the pandemic was starting to ramp up, but supermarkets, including Wegmans and Tops, continue to limit purchases of certain items.

Both companies have been limiting purchases of disinfectant wipes and certain types of peanut butter. A Wegmans spokesperson said other items that have purchase limits include usual items like toilet paper and paper towels. Just recently the chain added napkins and facial tissues to the list.

Wegmans Director of Public Relations Deana Percassi said the company’s merchandising team has spent the last several months sourcing additional suppliers, bringing in new brands, and working with Wegmans Brand suppliers to build up their holiday and winter reserves.

With many of families planning for a smaller gathering at Thanksgiving due to COVID-19, Walmart notes that they have increased their assortment of smaller turkeys and items like boneless turkey breasts for households that are looking at a smaller guest list this year.

Percassi said that Wegmans has, “maintained purchase limits on products in key categories where supply continues to be a concern, and will expand the use to purchase limits to additional items, if and when necessary.”

At Wegmans, current products with purchase limits, include:
  • Paper towels
  • Facial tissues
  • Napkins
  • Household cleaners (includes bathroom cleaners, all-purpose cleaners, toilet bowl cleaners, and window/glass cleaners)
  • Disinfecting wipes
  • Wegmans peanut butter
  • All disinfectant sprays
  • Kitchen trash bags
  • Freezer bags
  • Food storage bags
  • Disposable paper plates
  • Bath tissue
  • Items containing famotidine
At Tops, a note on the company’s website said that items with purchase limits include:
  • Baby wipes
  • Disinfectant sprays
  • Disinfectant wipes
  • Oatmeal
  • Pain remedies
  • Peanut butter
  • Rubbing alcohol
  • Sugar
Randy Gorbman is the news director at WXXI News, a media partner of CITY. He can be reached at rgorbman@wxxi.org.

