October 23, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

SURF-INSTRUMENTAL | Los Straitjackets 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY JIM HERRINGTON
  • PHOTO BY JIM HERRINGTON

If you're looking for Rochesterian and elite guitarist Greg Townson on stage with his band Los Straitjackets, it's easy: He's the one in the mask. Formed in Nashville in 1988, this band plays slick surf and instrumental guitar music, with a hilarious deadpan approach as the play exclusively in Luchador masks. Viva Los Straitjackets! Televisionaries will also perform.

Los Straitjackets perform Friday, October 25, 8 p.m. at the Historic German House, 315 Gregory Street. $20 advance, $25 day of show. 232-3230. abilenebarandlounge.com; straitjackets.com.

